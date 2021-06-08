The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary has earned another Gold Award of Excellence for a project honoring those affected by COVID-19.
Each year, the Hospital Auxiliaries of Kansas awards its “Gold Award of Excellence” to hospital auxiliaries throughout Kansas that have met rigorous standards. Established in 1955, Newman Regional Health Auxiliary, now in its 66th year, has never failed to meet those requirements.
Beginning in mid-March 2020, the NRH Auxiliary suspended all in-hospital volunteer work and activities. It was suggested by a hospital staff member that in order to meet one of the Gold Award standards the auxiliary should search for an out-of-hospital community project such as applying to the Emporia Main Street “Adopt a Garden Project."
Since many organizations in Emporia have adopted garden plots on Commercial Street, the auxiliary board considered this to be a worthy service project and voted to apply. Once accepted, a group of NRH volunteers used their gardening skills to maintain the plot throughout 2020 and will continue cleaning, planting, pruning and generally beautifying the garden located at Sixth Avenue and Commercial Street during 2021.
Once the plot was adopted, it was named the “COVID Honor Garden.” A plaque which was recently placed in the garden states: “This garden is dedicated to those whose lives were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” It will serve as a reminder of the service and dedication of the Newman Regional Health staff and the lives that were touched or lost during this difficult time.
The NRH Auxiliary volunteers returned to their positions in March 2021 and were greeted enthusiastically as they were welcomed back by the staff and administration. However, after the year’s suspension, some were unable to return, and now new volunteers are needed to take their places. Openings are available in the Gift Shoppe and the Snack Bar, which are managed exclusively by volunteers. Profits from both contribute to the funding of the $10,000 in health-related scholarships which are awarded yearly as well as funding requests from hospital departments.
Carolyn Hossfeld, auxiliary president, encourages members of the community to volunteer at Newman Regional Health.
“It is one of the most fulfilling experiences you can have. Not only do you provide a valuable service to others, but also you can make new friends and get involved in a variety of worthwhile activities. I have been a volunteer for 10 years and have immensely enjoyed being part of this wonderful organization. Please consider joining us.”
Call Deborah Storrer, Volunteer Coordinator, at 620-343-6800, ext. 22525. She will be glad to visit with you and answer any questions regarding being a NRH volunteer.
