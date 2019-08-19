The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a damage to property case which occurred late Saturday or early Sunday at Olpe High School.
A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.
A vehicle drove onto the Olpe High School football field from the west, going across the field and striking a cable on the east side, causing damage to the cable and vehicle. The vehicle also left ruts on the football field.
Anyone with information that they believe could help solve this crime or others is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Lyon County Crime Stoppers. Options to report information include calling 620-343-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip application or the P3 website, www.P3tips.com.
