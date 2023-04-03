McPherson - Bryce Eugene Davidson, 85, of Little River, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas.
Bryce was born in Allen, Kansas on April 16, 1937, a son of Eugene and Wilma (Karr) Davidson.
Bryce attended a one room schoolhouse in rural Allen, Kansas prior to attending Americus grade school and graduated from Americus High School, Americus, Kansas in 1954. He then attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.
He was a Rifle Expert who served honorably in the United States Army.
Through the years Bryce worked, managing his own farm in Admire, Kansas which he loved and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Bryce Davidson was united in marriage to Deloris M. Pederson on August 20, 1967 in Ottawa, Kansas. Delores died in 2012.
He is survived by his children, Sheri Ellwood and her husband Scott, of Little River, Kansas and Laurie Ellwood and her husband Dean Flanner; his siblings, Joyce Grimsley, of Americus, Kansas and Loyd Davidson and his wife Anne of Salina, Kansas; and his granddaughters, Tabitha and Kate Ellwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service will be 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Andover Lutheran Church in Windom, Kansas with Reverend Anna Borders officiating.
Scattering of cremains will be at a later date.
Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association or Kansas 4-H Foundation and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger-Wiggins Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson, KS 67460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.