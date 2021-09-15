Thirteen new positives and 19 recoveries dropped Lyon County's active caseload slightly to 86 Wednesday afternoon with Lyon County Public Health's latest data update.
Out of the 86 active cases, 12 were considered to be breakthrough cases. Five patients have received the Janssen vaccine, four received Moderna and three received Pfizer. Overall, there have been 135 breakthrough cases since vaccinations began, with 37 patients receiving the Janssen vaccine, 68 receiving Moderna and 30 receiving Pfizer.
There have been 88 deaths.
Four people are hospitalized.
Chase County logged seven new positives and seven active cases while Morris County reported 11 new positives and 11 active cases.
