EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• North Lyon County Junior High CATS for raising $2,051.75 for the Never Let Go Foundation.
• Houston Sober and Kelsey Bazil for opening up their new Farmers Insurance agency.
• RES Americas for making a $10,000 donation to the Northern Heights Honor Flight.
• Emporia High’s Drue Davis for finishing 44th at Class 5A State Golf.
• The Olpe and Southern Coffey County volleyball teams for advancing to the Class 1A State Tournament.
• Emporia at the Table for doing its part in helping feed low-income residents in our community.
• Designs by Sharon Owner Sharon Ewing for more than four decades of service to Emporia.
• Area health organizations for providing fun and easy ways for everyone to take care of themselves at the Interactive Health Fest.
• The Inner Bean coffeehouse for celebrating 20 years of service.
• Dathan Fischer for being named the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year.
• 16-year-old cancer survivor Hannah Soderstrom for speaking to students in Emporia about the importance of giving blood.
• Drew Bonnet for winning the 2019 installment of FHTC’s The Cut cooking challenge.
• Xan-a-do Salon for raising money for Amy Delgado, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
• Flint Hills Paranormal for raising $1,725 for Plumb Place.
• Emporia Middle School sixth-graders for raising $9,600 through the walk-a-thon.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.