USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted its intention to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate by raising the mill rate to 54 mills.
The rate does not include the Emporia Recreate Commission or ERC Employee Benefits and Special Liability which must be approved separately by the ERC board. The goal of the district over the last several years has been to remain at or below 54 mills.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib said the timelines are different thing year due to Senate Bill 13 and Senate Sub for House Bill 2104, which were signed by Gov. Laura Kelly. The bills tightened the timelines for completing funds with tax levies to July 20.
Scheib said this new valuation will likely apply to all unified school districts.
The board voted to passed the increase and publish a hearing notice for the budget. The intention will be filed with the Lyon County Clerk's office.
The district also celebrated a big accomplishment with the announcement that the district has received Kansas Education Systems Accreditation.
According to USD 253 Director of Information Systems Ryan Karjala, there are a number of benefits to being accredited. Students can transfer to any other accredited school within the state and have credits transferred and accepted, and teachers can be relicensed based on experience "at least once in their career."
Accredited school systems also receive state funding to operate schools as well as federal funding for programs.
The process for accreditation takes five years and includes goals for social-emotional development, enhanced communication and relationships within the district and surrounding community, attracting, recruiting and developing high quality staff, and ensuring the district has an infrastructure that is conducive to a safe and secure learning environment.
Karjala said it takes five years in order to pursue accreditation. Due to COVID-19, the district had the option to opt out of the process but chose to move forward with the process.
"Everybody wanted to keep going and that's what was nice; we got it done," he said. "... I'm glad we did it because I was really excited to get to this point where we can be accredited."
A full copy of the presentation is available at www.usd253.org and www.emporiagazette.com.
Health insurance
The board also heard an update from Bob Charlesworth regarding the district's health insurance options. The staff health insurance pricing has been a point of concern when the board approved a 25 - 30% hike in premiums for the district-provided health plans last year. The increase was far higher than the national average of 5.3% increases projected for employer-provided health plans in 2021.
Charlesworth said, based on the last five months, he could get an idea of how the district would trend for the rest of the year moving forward. From January - June, the district saw a large number of preventative health claims — which he said was good. The district also continued to see large claims which, he said, have an impact on the premiums overall.
He said there were several options he would be putting together for the district to review including plans from different insurance providers and different types of plans.
Charlesworth said he will seek bids from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna, Newman Network — self-funded program via Bukaty Co. — and Delta Dental of Kansas.
There are three funding options he will pursue as well: fully-funded plans, level-funding, with a refund possibility and partially self-funded with individual and aggregate stop-loss.
Construction updates
McCownGordon provided updates on ongoing construction projects. Senior Project Manager Eric Woltje said things are coming along nicely at each of the sites. Walnut Elementary School is "73% complete" heading into the new school year, while Emporia High School is 36% complete and the Jones Early Childhood Education Center is about 58% complete.
"It's coming together," he said of Walnut School. "For the Jones Center, what can I say? This is a brand new building, which you don't get to do everyday."
Woltje said they were currently working on getting primary power routed from Riverside Elementary School to the Jones Center and hoped to have permanent power hooked up by the end of the month.
