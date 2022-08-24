Johnny A. Vasquez

Johnny was born in Galveston, Texas. He grew up in

Emporia and had been living in Wichita, KS.

He passed away in his home on Saturday the 13 of

August.

He is survived by his parents, Yolonda M Vasquez and

Edwardo Santos Vasquez; his children, Johnny Vasquez,

Jr. and Samantha Vasquez. He was the proud grandfather

of Johnny lll, Hayden, Aries Violeta, Valentin, and Martin

lll. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosalinda, Edwardo,

Irene, Laura, Elizabeth, and Antonia.

The family will have a private gathering for the family

and close friends.

