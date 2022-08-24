Johnny A. Vasquez

Johnny was born in Galveston, Texas. He grew up in
Emporia and had been living in Wichita, KS.
He passed away in his home on Saturday the 13 of
August.
He is survived by his parents, Yolonda M Vasquez and
Edwardo Santos Vasquez; his children, Johnny Vasquez,
Jr. and Samantha Vasquez. He was the proud grandfather
of Johnny lll, Hayden, Aries Violeta, Valentin, and Martin
lll. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosalinda, Edwardo,
Irene, Laura, Elizabeth, and Antonia.
The family will have a private gathering for the family
and close friends.
