Jeanette Marie Dimitt left this world on April 20, 2022 while surrounded by her son, Claude and dear friend, Lynn Armato.
She was born Jeanette Marie Clinton on March 9, 1939 to her parents, Reece Rosean and Dottie Dial. She was married to W.T. (Tom) Belshe July 10, 1960 and raised two sons, Rickey Belshe and Claude Belshe. She was widowed May 15, 1979. She fell in love with Tom A. Dimitt and was wed on January 23, 1984. Although she was widowed in July of 1995 she gained beloved step children, Jonell Friend (deceased 2010), Cheryl Haefele, and Daryl Dimitt. She then went on to spend her final years with Donald Horton (23 years). She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren showering them with gifts of her beloved lady bugs. In the last few years she enjoyed playing cards with a special group of ladies. She loved to watch Perry Mason and Miss Marple and pool at Bruff’s Bar and Grill. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Rick at Topeka Centers and Bingo at the Senior Center.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jeanette at the Emporia Senior Center Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1pm. The family would like donations sent to the Emporia Senior Center at 603 E 12th Ave, in lieu of flowers.
