Dr. Clinton Longacre will be honored with an Emporia State Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Building dedication on Friday.
Longacre served 22 years in the ESU HPER Department and has contributed many years of valuable service to the recreation profession at the local, state and national level.
"His enthusiasm, leadership and management skills have brought the enjoyment of recreation to thousands of people," said Mark Stanbrough, HPER professor, in a written release.
The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in front of the HPER building. Following the dedication, the public is invited to attend the HPER Hall of Honor at 2 p.m. in Gym D in the HPER building, when the last two groups of inductees will be honored. The Class of 2020 was named, but the physical celebration was cancelled when the COVID pandemic began. No inductees were named in 2021 or 2022 because of the continuing pandemic.
According to the release, the HPER Hall of Honor recognizes graduates from the Department of Health, Physical Education, & Recreation who have achieved prominence in their chosen field or who have made significant contributions to Emporia State in the form of service to the HPER department.
These are the inductees who will be honored on Friday:
Class of 2020 Inductees
Ross Bjork (BSE 1995)
Steven Costanzo (MS 2009)
Matt Howe (BS 2004, MS 2006)
Ryan Martin (BS 2005, MS 2007)
Twila Wollenberg (BSE 1988)
Class of 2023 Inductees
Craig Barnes (BS 2011)
Sarah Jo Gardner (BSE,2009, MS 2013)
Sarah Gietscheir-Hartman (MS 2010)
Matt Marasco (BS 2008)
Jesse Nelson (BSE 1974, MS 1984)
Honorary: Vicki Worrell
