An Emporia man charged with rape pleaded no contest to several charges in an amended complaint Friday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Brice Obermeyer was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious acts, rape, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, criminal restraint and stalking last July. The alleged victim of the crimes, which occurred between July 6 - 7, 2021, was a 52-year-old woman.
In the amended complaint, Obermeyer pleaded no contest to two counts of battery, one count of criminal trespass and one count of stalking.
According to prosecutors, the plea included a recommendation for a 12 month underlying sentence and did not oppose probation for 12 months, provided the defendant completes a drug and alcohol treatment program.
Obermeyer is also not have contact with the victim or her family.
Judge W. Lee Fowler, after ensuring that Obermeyer understood the charges against him and the terms of the plea agreement, found him guilty on all charges.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 28, at the courthouse.
