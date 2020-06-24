Faculty and staff at Emporia State University hosted the school’s second online “Humanity First” forum Wednesday afternoon, focusing on topics concerning the matters of white privilege and systemic racism.
Discussion was led by ESU Chief Diversity Officer Aswad Allen, who began the talks with a brief review of African American history in the United States, stretching from the Transatlantic Slave Trade to the Civil War and all the way to modern civil rights movements.
The point of the rundown, Allen said, was to give listeners a better picture of the long-running trend of discrimination against minority groups that has been seen in America’s laws and social systems, whether or not it could be considered intentional.
“We can see that throughout history, [African Americans] have experienced a series of legal, social and political activity that has made it justifiably legal to dehumanize an entire group of people,” Allen said. “Some of that foundation has supported current legislation, and when I say current or contemporary, what I mean is from the 1960s all the way up until now … Those that had the power were not comfortable with sharing that power, and so they cut it off and they reverted back to old philosophies … there’s been times that we’ve attempted to reconstruct, and when we fail, we continue to build layers, and layers and layers onto that [way of thinking.]”
Allen drove his points home on systemic racism by posing questions to the audience concerning their life experiences, his main point being that white individuals may not have to live with the same caution or awareness as often as those in marginalized communities.
“In talking about white privilege, it could be anything from going to the store and buying band-aids … when I take one out of the package, it comes out to my own [lighter] skin color,” ESU Associate Professor of Communication and Theatre Sheryl Lidzy. “You can’t even see it on my arm because it’s considered ‘nude’ colored or whatever they consider the standard. But it can also mean that when I go to the store, I don’t have to question whether or not I’m going to be followed around making sure I don’t steal anything. Those with white privilege don’t think twice about most of our activities on a daily basis.”
Many parts of American culture, Allen added, have been tailored to white individuals simply because they have maintained the majority of the power throughout the country’s history.
“It can be hard for individuals to grasp the systems involved in any topic, because in our culture, we are so focused on individuals as being responsible for their own fate, responsible for making their own decisions and rising up against the odds whatever they may happen to be ...” ESU Associate Provost and Honors College Dean Gary Wyatt said. “You can recognize people struggling in a variety of ways, but [the American] default is to blame them for it, whether it’s mental illness, whether it’s poverty, whether someone is struggling in school or whatever else it may happen to be … when you try to point out those larger, systematic forces at work, people see them as just excuses or academic nonsense and are quick to dismiss them.”
Perhaps the most important point expressed by ESU faculty and staff Wednesday was encouraging listeners — especially those with privileged backgrounds — to recognize they could be a part of such discriminatory systems whether they be a willing participant or not.
The point of the recognition, Allen said, was not to shame or place the blame on members of the white community, as the majority of the country’s white individuals have had little or nothing to do with the course of harmful race-based decisions in the country’s history. Rather, the point was to emphasize that work still needs to be done in order to force change, no matter how many interracial friendships one enjoys or how kindly and fairly they treat minority individuals in general.
“When I’ve run into folks that have a difficult time understanding the idea of institutionalized racism or a tough time of understanding this idea of privilege, it’s because it’s inimical to how they themselves are thinking,” said Michelle Hammond, dean of university libraries and archives. “Their assumption is that if institutionalized racism exists, then all white people must be racist, and they know that’s not how they think or how they feel or how they behave in their lives.
“Some might not understand that it doesn’t matter what your personal opinions are, in the system that we’ve got at present, if you have a lighter complexion of skin you’re benefiting in a whole host of ways … It’s possible to be completely and vehemently anti-racist and still — completely unbeknown to yourself — be benefiting from the system as it exists.”
Those interested in viewing a full video of Wednesday’s forum can do so at www.youtube.com/watch?v=94jUwYBPlyY&feature=youtu.be&t=1517.
(1) comment
Speaking as a white male, I have been the victim of "systemic racism" for my entire life.
In high school and grade school, they celebrate "Black History Month" but pointedly deny any celebration for "White Hisotry Momth."
At the universitty, they deny admission to white males and accept black students who are less qualified.
On the job, blacks are given preferential treatment for promotions and awards based on their skin color.
One really offensive racist promotion occurred when I and a black female were the only applicants for a federal promotional position. The person who selected the candidate was a black supervisor. He chose the black female, who was a high-school dropout. The job called for a minimum of a 4-year college degree in engineering. I had the relevant degree. The black supervisor demanded I instruct the black female in how to do the job. I tried it for a couple of days. The woman talked on the phone for half the day and had an offensive, uncaring attitude. She had taken 180 "sick days" the previous year, but was paid anyway. She was never actually "sick."
I could write 40 pages of all the times I was discriminated against during my career, because I am a Christian, heterosexual, white male.
That's what institutionalized and systemic racism is. Repugnant.
Let me know when you "civil rights crusaders" come to the realization that human beings are all created equal. What you do with your life is up to YOU.
