Dale Crofoot Wealand, age 78, of Elmdale and lifelong resident of Chase County, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Ascension-Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Wichita, to Howard and Helen (Crofoot) Wealand. He was raised in Cedar Point and attended school there, graduating from Cedar Point High School in 1959.
He married Bonnie Mitchell on July 7, 1962 in Florence. They later divorced. To this marriage were born two daughters: Kerry and Amy.
He married Kay Hainline on May 27, 1989, in Cedar Point. She survives of the home.
Dale was a member in the Kansas National Guard and was deployed to South Vietnam in 1967-68, where he received the Bronze Star for heroism. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
Dale spent his entire life raising cattle and farming in the Cedar Point and Clements area. He later worked in equipment sales at Marion County Implement and later PrairieLand Partners.
While his daughters were in their childhood and teenage years, Dale was active in their 4-H projects and sponsored events at the annual Chase County Fair.
Survivors include his wife, Kay, of the home; two daughters, Kerry Justus and husband Kevin of Tahlequah, OK, and Amy Taylor and husband Andy of Independence; three grandchildren, Maddie Conley of Gridley, Kasey Keys in Tahlequah, OK, and Lillie Taylor of Independence; one great-granddaughter, Jenna Conley of Gridley; step-children, Andria Odrowski, Amy Tyrrell, Becky Crichton, Ben Hainline, Matt Hainline; 13 step-grandchildren; 5 step great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenn Wealand and wife Judy of Cedar Point, Jay Wealand and wife Pam of Lincoln, NE; and sister, Deanna Bruce of Wichita.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Christa Hinnen.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Elmdale United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Woods officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Family will greet friends after the service. Memorials may be made to Chase County 4-H Council, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66854.
