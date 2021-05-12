An Emporia man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was reported for allegedly soliciting a child through social media.
Garold Markham, 54, was reported to the Emporia Police Department late Tuesday night for the offense. According to Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Hayes, EPD's Investigations Division took over the case from there.
Markham was arrested around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Peter Pan Park on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.
The case is still under investigation by the Emporia Police Department Investigations Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.