A Council Grove teenager suffered minor injuries Thursday morning after a single-vehicle rollover north of Americus.
According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office along with Emporia - Lyon County Ambulance and the Americus Fire Department responded to the report of a rollover, injury accident in the 2800 block of Road F — about five miles north of Americus.
The report states 18-year-old Andrew Irwin of Council Grove was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy southbound on Road F when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch.
"Mr. Irwin overcorrected, the Jimmy came back out onto the roadway," the statement reads. "Mr. Irwin again overcorrected and went back into the southbound, striking a barbed-wire fence and overturning, coming to a rest on the driver’s side."
Irwin was transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporiafor minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash was investigated by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
