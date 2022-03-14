Elizabeth “Lisa” Rangel

Elizabeth “Lisa” Rangel, 68,

passed away peacefully on

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the

loving home of her eldest niece,

Laura Banuelos, of Wichita,

Kansas.

Lisa was born on May 8, 1953

in Emporia, KS, the 9th of 13

children born to Merced and

Guadalupe (Torres) Rangel.

Surviving family members

include siblings, David Rangel,

Lucy Keyser (Mel), Socorro

“Chico” Levitt (Bob), Angela Monroe (Donnie - dec.),

Juanita Menghi (Dick - dec.), Evelyn Cisneros (Bobby), Mary

Bell (Steve), Gilbert Rangel (Mavy), Paul Rangel (Judy) and

Christina “Chrissy” Burke (Richard). She was Godmother to

Xavier Banuelos, and Orlando Hernandez, her godsons.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her oldest sister,

Catherine “Lina” Cisneros and oldest brother, Albert “Butch”

Rangel.

A lifetime Catholic, Lisa was a member of Didde Catholic

Campus Center. Lisa never married but was very close to

her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was

especially well loved by the young of the family.

Lisa was an Environmental Specialist at Newman Regional

Health and had recently retired from the hospital after 38

years of service. She spent her retirement years helping her

family members who needed her help.

Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian burial at

10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart of

Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart

Cemetery. The rosary will be recited Wednesday night at

6:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. In lieu of

flowers, memorial contributions to Didde Catholic Campus

Center can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral

Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave

online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

