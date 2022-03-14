Elizabeth “Lisa” Rangel, 68,
passed away peacefully on
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the
loving home of her eldest niece,
Laura Banuelos, of Wichita,
Kansas.
Lisa was born on May 8, 1953
in Emporia, KS, the 9th of 13
children born to Merced and
Guadalupe (Torres) Rangel.
Surviving family members
include siblings, David Rangel,
Lucy Keyser (Mel), Socorro
“Chico” Levitt (Bob), Angela Monroe (Donnie - dec.),
Juanita Menghi (Dick - dec.), Evelyn Cisneros (Bobby), Mary
Bell (Steve), Gilbert Rangel (Mavy), Paul Rangel (Judy) and
Christina “Chrissy” Burke (Richard). She was Godmother to
Xavier Banuelos, and Orlando Hernandez, her godsons.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her oldest sister,
Catherine “Lina” Cisneros and oldest brother, Albert “Butch”
Rangel.
A lifetime Catholic, Lisa was a member of Didde Catholic
Campus Center. Lisa never married but was very close to
her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was
especially well loved by the young of the family.
Lisa was an Environmental Specialist at Newman Regional
Health and had recently retired from the hospital after 38
years of service. She spent her retirement years helping her
family members who needed her help.
Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian burial at
10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart of
Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart
Cemetery. The rosary will be recited Wednesday night at
6:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. In lieu of
flowers, memorial contributions to Didde Catholic Campus
Center can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral
Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave
online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
