Juanita J. Lawson formerly of Emporia died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Wellsville Retirement Community in Wellsville where she had resided since February of 2019. She was 92.
Juanita was born on October 4, 1927 at home in Denison, Kansas the daughter of Harry O. and Rose M. Adkins Boyce. She grew up in Valley Falls and married Edward C. “Eddie” Burkert on October 7, 1945. They had two children, Edward D. “Denny” and Paula S. The union lasted 20 years.
She worked for Dr. Houston M.D. in Winchester, a dentist, and owned and operated the Snack Shop in Valley Falls. She was a bartender and painted houses. She worked at Wolf Creek power plant as a quality control inspector in Burlington. Juanita belonged to the Valley Falls Christian Church.
She later married Lester T. Lawson on December 5, 1971 in Clinton, Oklahoma. He died on April 21, 1993.
Surviving family members include: son, Edward “Denny” Burkert and wife Barb of Emporia; daughter, Paula S. Burkert Potter and husband Jim of Baldwin City; grandchildren, Jon Burkert of Emporia, Keith Brooks of Wynotte, Oklahoma, Travis Potter of Wellsville, Ami Potter Agan of Desota; six great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson, Charlie Orsak; brother, Wilbur and wife Mary of Valley Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Lester T. Lawson.
Private graveside services will be at the Valley Falls Cemetery in Valley Falls. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions go to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
