Something you spray in your shoes cold put a cancerous chemical in your body. So it's being recalled.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that 41 lots of Odor-Eaters spray powder and “Stink Stoppers Spray” have low levels of benzene. That chemical can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled.
Benzene exposure can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer or blood disorders. No health problems have been reported so far from the Odor-Eaters products.
The recalled items were sold as aerosol cans. Some have expiration dates ranging from last month to August 2023, but others show no expiration date at all.
Details on the recall and refunds of purchases are available at a special Odor-Eaters website. For the complete list of lot numbers included in the recall, click here.
