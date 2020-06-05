The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund has supported local businesses and nonprofits during the novel coronavirus pandemic and will continue to help as much as possible.
The fund, distributed through Emporia Main Street, awards grants to eligible applicants to help them with expenses related to the pandemic.
“Each week, we continue to have businesses and nonprofits reach out with new and different needs,” Executive Director Casey Woods said. “We’re focused on continuing to grow the fund, and we’re so very appreciative of everybody that has donated thus far.”
About $136,000 of $190,000 in raised funds has been distributed, as of Thursday afternoon. There is still a backlog of businesses and nonprofits who have applied for grants. There is not enough money to award everybody that has applied, though Main Street is consistently looking for funding opportunities.
Woods said smaller donations come in regularly, and smaller fundraisers such as the Thank You sign sales help supplement the efforts. Additionally, the Emporia Community Foundation and United Way of the Flint Hills have also put forth fundraising efforts.
Some local businesses are conducting fundraisers where proceeds are being collected for the fund. For example, Radius Brewing Company produced a special beer whose proceeds, in partial, go toward the fund; Newman Regional Health held the White Ribbon Campaign to help fundraise.
“It’s hard to do traditional fundraisers,” Woods said. “We’re open to a variety of different activities — anything that helps our businesses out within the region and the local nonprofits … so that we can get citizens back on the right track or open, too.”
Woods said needs are primarily falling into two categories — inventory/replenishment and business restructuring.
Many of the local businesses felt the hit of losing business, as spring traditionally comes with good weather and large events. Moving into the summer, “we need to make sure that those businesses have products and services they can sell, so that they can get back on their feet,” Woods said.
Many businesses are taking extra precautions to provide safe spaces for employees and patrons. Some are also moving to different softwares that will help operations run more smoothly.
“Those dollars have been critical in allowing those businesses to pivot,” Woods said. On the nonprofit side, there are more and unprecedented needs than ever before for organizations and individuals. “There are extra strains on nonprofits to make sure that we can get the citizens of the area what they need, or each nonprofit … I’ve been impressed with all of the many folks that have dedicated a lot of time in researching those needs.”
Woods has been amazed by the generosity of people donating their stimulus checks and vacation savings to the fund. Woods is equally appreciative of every dollar, especially being aware of the current overall economic disposition. Emporia is lucky for the way its community steps up to support one another.
“Now that we’ve got some dollars coming in, we want to give back whatever we can,” he said. “It’s been an amazing process.”
In uncertain times, there can still be a silver lining. The hard work and sacrifices going on to help get one another through this time is apparent in the Emporia community.
“The people here are phenomenal,” Woods said. In all of his experience with other places and people, he believes Emporia is a special place.
Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief applications for businesses and nonprofits are still open. Donations are also still being accepted.
“Any dollar that we can get for nonprofits to go to support local citizens of the area or businesses that support jobs and that growth that we need as we are moving through these different phases is critical right now,” Woods said.
Donations can be made, and grant information can be found at www.GEADisasterReliefFund.org. Donations can also be made through the Emporia Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.