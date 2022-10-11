Walter Kent O’Shel died on October 8, 2022 in Emporia. He was 75 years old.
Walter was born on September 18, 1947 in Emporia Kansas, the son of Walter Odell and Roberta Ellen (Martin) O’Shel. He graduated from Emporia High School. He worked in maintenance for 44 years, and also enjoyed auto mechanics. He married Janet Akers on December 14, 1969 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Tania (Scot) Harrington of Emporia, KS; two brothers, Charles (Brenda) O’Shel of Gainesville, TX, Michael O’Shel of Emporia, KS; sister-in-law, Marsha Akers of Houston, TX; grandchild, Chase Harrington, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation is planned, with a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with Hand in Hand Hospice, and contributions can be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.