Why is this very controversial issue on the ballot in the PRIMARY election, when only 34% of Kansas registered voters. show up to vote? Why is this not on the ballot in the GENERAL election in November?
The Kansas No State Constitutional Right to Abortion and Legislative Power to Regulate Abortion Amendment is on the ballot in Kansas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on Aug. 2, 2022.
A “yes” vote supports amending the Kansas Constitution to state that nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion, and that the state legislature has the authority to pass laws regarding abortion.
A “no” vote opposes amending the Kansas Constitution to state that nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion, and that the state legislature has the authority to pass laws regarding abortion, thereby maintaining the legal precedent established in Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt (2019) that there is a right to abortions in the Kansas Bill of Rights.
Leslie Danborg
Emporia
