A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is closing its doors, High Gear Cyclery announced Thursday.
In a post to social media, owners Matt and Stephanie Brown said they are moving to Brownsville, Texas to focus on their charity, Handlebars of Hope, fulltime.
"We have a passion for bikes and our love was sharing that with all of you," the Browns said in the post. "The last couple of years that passion has been shifting to get more and more people on bikes that can’t afford to buy one. Just recently the doors have opened for us (Matt, Stephanie and Mezzi) to relocate to Brownsville, TX and follow what God has put on our hearts. That is to serve people in the border region and Mexico.
"As we write this, we are packing up our belongings from the house we love, leaving friends, family and closing the business we poured all these years into. To be a hundred percent transparent, this is a scary transition, letting go of everything that feels stable and walking away. At the same time those emotions are mixed with excitement of stepping into the unknown to see how God uses us."
The Browns said a plan is in place to continue serving the need in Emporia. They also have plans to serve its patrons and "still honoring those one-year free tuneups we promised our customers."
All of the store's bikes are gone, but the store will continue to repair bikes and sell remaining accessories and order any parts that may be needed.
"Again we will address this all in more detail in the days to come," the couple said. "We also know this may be difficult news for some of you but just know we love you all and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the great ride all these years.
"Love Matt, Stephanie and Mezzi Brown."
Donations to Handlebars of Hope can be made in a few ways:
PayPal: handlebarsofhope@gmail.com
Or make checks to Handlebars of Hope and mail to:
Wright CPA Group, 505 Commercial St., Emporia KS 66801.
Text HOPE to 620-305-2109 for more information.
