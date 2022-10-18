Starting October 19th and continuing through November 8th you have the opportunity to exercise your right to vote in the General election. On your ballet will be a Constitutional Amendment question with the explanatory statement starting with; This amendment would preserve the right of citizens of each county that elected a county sheriff as of January 11, 2022, to continue electing the county sheriff.
Currently, the right to elect your sheriff is not protected by the Kansas constitution. A YES vote will amend the Kansas Constitution to protect your right to choose your county sheriff.
This is not a Partisan issue. It was supported by both parties in the legislature to be placed on the ballet. A vote YES will solidify your right to elect your County Sheriff in the Kansas Constitution. This vote is about preserving your right to actively participate in choosing who holds the office of Sheriff.
The Sheriff is the only elected Law Enforcement Official in Kansas. The Sheriff is directly accountable to the public they serve, not filtered through an elected body or appointed official. This decision belongs to the voters and should not be relegated to a group of elected or appointed officials.
I believe it is important for each voter to decide who serves as their County Sheriff, which is why I will be voting YES!
Sheriff Jeffrey A Cope
