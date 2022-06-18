I went fishing about a week ago as has been my habit since I was 20 months old.
I had a good day and I was looking over the catch. I then estimated that by market values I had about $100 worth of fish.
I was incorrect.
By the time that I got home that fish value in the market had gone up to $110.
Bill Hartman
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.