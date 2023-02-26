The Gazette’s Publisher Emerita Barbara Walker gave me a couple of antique housekeeping/cookbooks a few years back. A recent medical situation supplied me with lots of time to read and not a lot of opportunity to cook, so I am sharing a few pearls of wisdom from more than a century ago.
One of the books was titled “Household Discoveries: An Encyclopaedia of Practical Recipes and Processes” by Sidney Morse. It was published in 1909 by The Success Company of New York and printed by JJ Little & Ives CO., NY, “Printers and Bookbinders.”
This tome exceeds 670 pages and covers everything from planning for wash day to the differences between dollars and pounds Sterling. “Preserving, Testing and Packing Eggs” caught my attention.
This little chunk of the book which starts page 602 was fascinating to read if you think back to 1909, and think about the materials available to the average consumer or household then these methods of preserving eggs actually makes sense. I’m not suggesting we do this today But just consider the amount of work our great grandmother’s had to go through to preserve eggs for the family.
The author writes that the majority of hens’ eggs are laid in March, April, May and June. Therefore to have edible eggs in November or December, those fresh eggs from the peak season of 1909 needed to be preserved. The commercial method of the time was to keep the eggs at 40°F or less. They were collected from “… all over the United States and stored in the largest cities from which they were distributed to whichever marketers requested them.”
The wholesale market recognized 17 grades of eggs according to their size, weight, freshness and where they came from. Prices varied accordingly.
The author notes, however, “… the ordinary buyer of eggs is unable to distinguish among them, and often gets a very much cheaper grade of cold storage egg than she pays for. Hence on all grounds, it is much better and cheaper for those who keep chickens to preserve, in the season when eggs are plentiful, all that are not required for immediate use.”
The problem with eggs is that the shell is porous. The plan for the 1909 household was to seal those pores and prevent evaporation of the contents as well as influence from outside flavors.
Our friend Sidney Morse writes: “Among the substances recommended for this purpose are mucilage made of gum Arabic or gum tragacanth, dissolved in water; albumin, or the white of an egg; collodion; linseed oil; paraffin; shellac or other varnish; saltpeter; lard; sugar syrup; finally powdered gypsum or plaster of Paris; dry salt; and various solutions as in lime soda, saltpeter salt, etc. in water.”
Well, that’s a daunting prospect! The book continues:
“As the object of all these methods is the same, it becomes merely a question of selecting, whatever substance is most readily obtainable, and whatever method is most convenient under the circumstances.
“Hence, to preserve eggs, dissolve with gentle heat, 1 ounce of gum Arabic or gum tragacanth in 1 pint of water, and if too thick, thin, with boiling water to the consistency of common mucilage.”
I had to look up mucilage; it didn’t sound very savory. The Oxford English Dictionary states mucilage is “… a polysaccharide substance extracted as a viscous or gelatinous solution from plant roots, seeds, etc., and used in medicines and adhesives.”
It states that in North America this would be an adhesive solution, gum or glue. One sees “gum Arabic” on lots of processed food ingredients; it is a flavorless binder made from Acacia tree sap. Gum tragacanth is a similar thing made from Persian shrubs.
“Remove the mucilage from the fire, allow it to cool and apply it with a soft brush. Have at hand, large sheets of blotting paper, or a bed of dry sand on which to rest the eggs while the mucilage is drying. If laid on wood, or any other hard substance, the mucilage will cause them to stick, and they cannot be removed without chipping the shell.”
“After laying down the eggs, take care to cover the finger marks where the egg was held. When dry, pack with the small ends down in pails, tubs or cases in dry bran, meal or flour.”
The book states not to pack the eggs in salt, or use salt in your mucilage because it will attract moisture and dissolve the coating.
“If a little of the blotting paper or sand adheres to the egg, it will do no harm. When the eggs are required for use, the mucilage can be removed with cold water, taking any foreign substances with it.”
It made me laugh to think of fishing around in a crock of grain husks for a few eggs, then moving to the crock of chicken confit for some meat.
The “paint with gummy stuff” method seemed the safest of those listed in the book, although I would certainly not try it unless absolutely necessary. Other ideas included painting the eggs with shellac — surely a hazardous substance for consumption — or coating them in paraffin wax, linseed oil or salted lard.
These things must have worked at the time, but goodness what a chore. All I can say is thank heavens for the grocery store.
Let’s get cooking, then!
