The Emporia Gazette
CareArc has partnered with Emporia Public Schools to host a vaccine clinic for local students after the holidays.
Students that are needing to catch up on their scheduled vaccinations are invited to visit CareArc, 420 W. 15th Ave., between 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, where staff from CareArc will be on hand to offer vaccines.
CareArc will be offering a range of vaccines: COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, chickenpox, HPV (Human papillomavirus), meningitis (meningococcal), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough (Tdap & Td), polio, haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and rotavirus.
The clinic is open to any local child that is behind on their vaccinations. Charges associated with the vaccination services will be applied. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments are required. Schedule your child’s vaccination by calling 620-342-4864.
“Childhood vaccinations are so important because young immune systems are more vulnerable to diseases and illnesses. If your child is exposed to a disease like measles for example, their immune system may not be strong enough to fight it off,” said Melissa Smith, Community Health Manager. “And now that travel is easier and more common than ever, there’s an increased risk of exposure to diseases that are more prevalent outside of the United States.
“Immunizing helps protect the health of those in our community, especially those who can’t be immunized, like children who are too young or those that can’t for medical reasons,” she added. “This event is a great way to get these kids caught up on their scheduled vaccines.”
Students do not need to be a patient of CareArc to participate in this event. For more information, visit CareArc.org.
