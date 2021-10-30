Lifelong resident of Elmdale, Roger Wayne Henderson, passed away September 17, 2021, at the age of 68.
He was born January 30, 1953, in Elmdale, Kansas; the ninth son and 14th child of Elmer G. Henderson and Sylvia Marie (Atkinson) Henderson. He grew up and attended local schools in Chase County. He married his wife, Janet Gulstrom, in 1972. They resided in Elmdale throughout their married life. He was a volunteer firefighter for Elmdale and an employee at Iowa Beef in Emporia for many years.
He was preceded in death by five brothers: Sam, Bob, John, Joe and Jim; and two sisters: Ann Wassom and Linda Pedersen.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Tonya Curts, Aberdeen, Washington and Stacy (Mike) Williams, Madison, Kansas; five grandchildren, Scott, Kyle, Brad, Brittney and Natasha; and three great grandchildren, Ivan, Hunter, Megan and Owen; four brothers, Ted (Pat), Lebo, Kansas, Bill (Kathleen), Coos Bay, Oregon, Don (Judy), Hartford, Dave (Sandee), Yuba City, California; and three sisters, Shirley Devanney, Manhattan, Kansas, Jane Aplet, Coos Bay, Oregon, and Peggy (George) Widenor, Manhattan, Kansas.
A celebration of life was held for family and friends on October 16, 2021 at the Elmdale Methodist Church.
