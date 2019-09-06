Michael Jared Fancher, 29, of Emporia, KS died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was born in Emporia on March 7, 1990 where he lived most of his life. He married Taylor on October 2, 2018.
Michael was a quiet, unassuming young man with a loving heart. When family and friends needed a hand, he was always ready to help. He will be sadly missed by those who loved him.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Barnhart, and George Fancher. He is survived by his wife of 10 months, Taylor Fancher; mother, Debra Fancher; father, Gary Fancher; grandmother, Florence Barnhart; grandmother, Darla Fancher; sister, Serena Lank [Joshua] and nieces, Alissa, Kylie, and nephew, Ryan; brother, James; brother, Garrett and niece, Braelynn.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at New Life Church, 1505 Road 175, Emporia, KS. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
