Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, 1200 Interstate 35, 8:13 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:44 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 10:40 a.m.
Traffic hazard, 1100 E. 12th Ave., 11:28 a.m.
Missing person, time and location redacted
Injury accident, 600 E. South Ave., 1:58 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 900 Riverview Dr., 2:21 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 4th Ave. and State St., 2:34 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 5:40 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 Exchange St., 7:09 p.m.
Illegal burning, 900 Grand St., 9:09 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1100 Mary St., 9:16 p.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, Emporia, 5:29 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 1200 Burlingame Road, 10:42 p.m.
Thursday
Harassment, 400 Mechanic St., Emporia, 12:23 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road F and Road 345, Allen, 6:44 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Theft, 300 E. 14th Ave., 9:25 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
