Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon will take responsibility as the command senior enlisted advisor for the Kansas Army National Guard in a Change of Responsibility ceremony Saturday.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will be held in the auditorium at the Kansas National Guard Headquarters, Bldg. 2005, Forbes Field in Topeka.
Harmon — a resident of Emporia — will assume responsibility as the command sergeant major/senior enlisted advisor from Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Whitley, who has been selected as the command sergeant major for the 35th Infantry Division.
“The Kansas Army National Guard has been blessed to have two such fine noncommissioned officers as these,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, commander of the Kansas Army National Guard. “Command Sgt. Maj. Whitley has done an outstanding job as our senior enlisted leader and I have no doubt that Command Sgt. Maj. Harmon will prove to be just as valuable to our organization in this new role.”
In this position, Harmon will manage the Kansas Army National Guard enlisted force and represent their interests at all levels of local and state government and to the public.
Harmon will be the senior enlisted advisor to the Kansas Army National Guard commander on issues regarding the professional development, readiness, training, utilization, health, morale and welfare of the nearly 4,300 enlisted members of the Kansas Army National Guard.
“I am honored and look forward to serving the Soldiers, their families and the citizens of Kansas,” Harmon said.
The ceremony will also include a Change of Responsibility from Harmon as senior enlisted advisor for 69th Troop Command to his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. James Fenton.
Harmon is the former senior enlisted advisor to the 69th Troop Command of the Kansas Army National Guard. In this role, he provided mission command as part of the command team for units assigned and advised the commander on all matters involving the readiness, lethality, force integration, utilization, resiliency and Soldier/Civilian development and performance.
Harmon enlisted in the U.S. Army in April 1986 as an armored crewman. He has served in the Army more than 31 years in numerous units throughout his career. He served at all levels of an enlisted armor Soldier/noncommissioned officer through the position of first sergeant before being appointed as a command sergeant major in 2012.
He served as the command sergeant major of the Kansas Army National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters; advisor to the 205th Corps, Afghanistan National Army command sergeant major; command sergeant major of the 287th Special Troops Battalion; Kansas National Guard Training Center command sergeant major, and as the Army Central command sergeant major /635th Regional Support Group command sergeant major in Kuwait.
Previous duty assignments include units within the 5th Infantry Division, 35th Infantry Division, 40th Infantry Division, 1st Infantry Division, 82nd Airborne and Army Central with tours in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Kuwait.
Harmon’s military education includes Airborne, Tank Commanders Course, Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Advanced Noncommissioned Officers Course, Battle Staff Course, Inter-Service Nonlethal Weapons Instructor Course, First Sergeants Course, Sergeants Major Course and the Nominative Leaders Course.
Harmon’s civilian education includes a master’s degree in instructional design/technology, a master’s degree in higher education/student services and a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Harmon is a traditional Guardsman and will be leaving the civilian sector where he served as the Education Services director for the Kansas Army National Guard. He recently completed two terms as an elected city commissioner for Emporia, served more than 20 years as an education administrator in higher education and as an entrepreneur/business co-owner with his spouse.
Harmon’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Order of St. George (Bronze) and Order of the Spur. He has participated in numerous leadership development organizations and was a member of the 2000 Leadership Kansas class.
