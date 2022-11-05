Joe J. Lapping of Emporia died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. He was 91.
Joe was born on September 1, 1931 in Cherokee, Kansas the son of Thomas Burton and Elizabeth Blanche Holland Lapping. He married JoAnn Kelley on July 16, 1955 in Hamilton, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, JoAnn Lapping of Emporia; sons, Kelley Joe Lapping of Emporia, and Paul J. Lapping and wife Ronda of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Ruby Hough of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Lily Blu Lapping, Kori Rael Lapping, and Teagan Grace Lapping.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Electra Blundell, Myrtle Mishler, Marjorie Souder, and Ruth Winslow; brothers, Thomas Lapping and Charles Wayne Lapping.
Joe was a Motel Owner and Real Estate Developer for 57 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Joe then graduated from Kansas State Teachers College. He also was a member at Emporia Lodge #12 A.F. & A.M., Arab Shriners, Arab Cartoons and the Royal Order of Jesters as well as the Kiwanis.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, Emporia with burial following with military honors by Lowry-Funston Post 1980 Veteran of Foreign Wars and Ball-McCalm Post #5 American Legion. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals and Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Committee can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.