The weather is warming up, which means it’s time to think about getting out the grill.
There were grills a-plenty Saturday in Osage City, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their legendary Kansas City Barbecue Society-certified competition Smoke in the Spring.
I love barbecue so much I became a KCBS Master Judge, and I travel the region each summer tasting the best the area has to offer (most of the time). It’s a hard life, I know.
As a good Southern girl, I was raised with barbecue sauce for my pork ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and grilled chicken. If we had beef, it was grilled, no sauce, just salt and pepper.
A good barbecue sauce can make a good piece of meat even better. It can also hide a world of sins if you overcook the meat. However, the primary purpose of the sauce is to enhance and complement the thing you are serving, be it ribs or pineapple spears. Meat first; sauce second.
Case in point: Saturday I had a very good piece of barbecued chicken, but the sauce on top was so spicy-hot it made my eyes water. Once I cleansed my palate and peeled back the skin, I could taste the meat — which was perfect — but that sauce destroyed the entry.
A majority of barbecue sauces are made with tomato sauce (aka ketchup) and spices. Many include sugar and other seasonings such as Worcestershire sauce, garlic, soy sauce and so on. There is the southeastern mustard-and-vinegar-based sauce, too, very tangy, but you can add in some honey to help.
I know it’s easier to grab a bottle off the shelf, but maybe just once or twice this summer you could try to make a sauce at home? Let’s get cooking!
V V V
There was a time growing up in Arkansas when Coca-Cola was the seasoning of the year. People poured it over hams, into chili, used it to make cakes — it was crazy. And, crazy good! This is my mom’s recipe.
MURPHY’S COCA-COLA BARBECUE SAUCE
1 cup Coca-Cola (full strength, no Pepsi)
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon liquid smoke
3 Tablespoons steak sauce (Mom used A-1)
1 Tablespoon white onion, minced
1/2 Tablespoon garlic, minced
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Combine all the ingredients in a heavy saucepan and slowly bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat slightly to obtain a gentle simmer. Simmer the sauce until reduced by about a quarter (approximately 10 minutes). Use immediately, or cool to room temperature, seal in an airtight container and refrigerate. It’s thick, sweet and tasty!
V V V
This sauce is great on chicken, ham or vegetables. Once you’ve zested the orange, you can segment it for garnish or snacking. Chipotles in adobo sauce are available in the Mexican food aisle and can be used in lots of great dishes.
SMOKEY ORANGE BARBECUE SAUCE
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
3 chipotles in adobo
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup orange juice concentrate
1 orange, zested
1 cup chicken broth
Sauté the onion in the olive oil in a small saucepan over moderate heat until soft.
Combine the chipotle peppers in adobo, ketchup, orange juice and zest and chicken broth in a blender. Blend on high until smooth. Pour this into the onions, bring to a low boil then reduce heat to simmer. Use half the sauce for basting grilled chicken (and the other half for serving), or pour it all onto a baked ham as a glaze.
