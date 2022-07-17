Police are investigating the theft of two refrigerators from an Emporia bakery.
A police report released Friday indicates they were taken from Panaderia Progreso, 602 East Sixth Avenue, during the afternoon of Saturday, July 9.
The two refrigerators are valued at $6,000. A heater, signs and a “small appliance” were stolen as well, putting the total loss to the Mexican bakery at more than $7,000.
There was no word Sunday of any arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.