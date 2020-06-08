NEOSHO RAPIDS - Julie Ann
Smith, 68, passed away Saturday, May
30, 2020 at Newman Regional Health in
Emporia.
Julie Ann Lawson was born October
3, 1951 in Emporia, the daughter of
Joseph and Agnes (Thompson) Lawson.
She graduated from Emporia High
School in 1969.
She was united in marriage to William L. Smith on November
5, 1976 in Emporia.
Julie had been a baker at the Emporia High School for 37
years until she retired in 2014. She and Bill were foster care
providers for 15 years.
She loved helping with Easter egg hunts, and local haunted
houses with displays and events. She also loved gardening and
her flower beds. Julie made crafts and sold them at craft shows
throughout the area for several years. She had also served as
Girl Scout Leader during the early 1990’s.
Julie will be forever remembered by her husband, Bill of
the home; two daughters, Melissa Smith of Neosho Rapids and
Jessica Smith of Topeka; a brother, Robert Lawson of Emporia.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Kay
Smith on June 8, 2018; three sisters, Jenny Weakley, Betty
Faldung, Ida May Rasille; two brothers, Howard and David
Lawson.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service scheduled
for 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale
Funeral Home in Lebo. Pastor Gene Huston will officiate
services. The family will receive friends Friday, June 12th from
5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Inurnment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho
Rapids. Memorial contributions may be made to Neosho
Rapids Park Improvement and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale
Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may
be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.