An Emporia teenager was taken to Newman Regional Health, following a drowsy driving accident early Friday evening.
According to Deputy James Baker, at 5:23 p.m., the Emporia / Lyon County EMS and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 2200 block of Road K, Emporia, Lyon County for an injury accident. Sixteen-year-old Brooke Moore of Emporia was traveling north on Road K, when she fell asleep and went into the ditch and through a barbwire fence.
Brooke was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup and was wearing her seatbelt but was taken to Newman's Regional Hospital by ambulance.
