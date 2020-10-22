Emporia High School named offensive line coach Keaton Tuttle as its interim head coach Thursday morning. Tuttle’s promotion is effective immediately and he will lead the Spartans when they travel to Manhattan Friday night.
The move comes hours after the Emporia Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate the contract of head football coach Corby Milleson Wednesday evening following reports of abuse. Milleson refused to comment when contacted by The Gazette. He will still receive pay for his coaching duties for the 2020-21 school year and will remain with the school under his teaching contract.
Tuttle assumes the role of head coach after five seasons as the Spartans’ offensive line coach. He is also in his sixth year teaching technology education at EHS. Tuttle played college football at Iowa Western Community College before finishing his playing career at Fort Hays State.
“I am thankful for this opportunity given to me by the administration and look forward to coaching these young men as their interim head coach.” Tuttle said in a statement released by Emporia Public Schools.
