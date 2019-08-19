With much of Emporia State’s positions on offense in a day-to-day battle for playing time, this fall camp may provide the often unsung heroes an opportunity to be far more noticed.
The Hornets’ offensive line returns four starters from a year ago in Stephen Williams, Estevan Arana, Austin Unterreiner and Hayden Reed, giving some valuable protection to a group behind them that is still searching for its identity.
“We’re the most experienced (unit) on the offense, so we come in with high expectations knowing that we’ve got to lead a team,” Arana said. “We’ve got to lead by example and make sure we do our jobs so everything runs smoothly.”
The offense’s early success won’t hinge entirely on the front wall created by the o-line, but in a camp that is seeking a new quarterback, new receivers and is bringing some new faces into the mix at running back, the line’s experience will certainly provide room to grow for the many who are still learning as the weeks roll by.
“They need those guys to be good behind them and its on us to make their jobs easier,” offensive line coach Tony Koehling said. “To me, anytime you’ve got a quarterback battle, that means the offensive line needs to step it up, make the jobs easier for the quarterback and the running backs and make the offense run smoother.”
Arana and Unterreiner have worked their spots for more than a full season, while Reed joined the ranks last fall as the starting center.
“We’ve really started relying on each other, trusting each other,” Reed said. “(The) offensive line as a whole (has) a lot of experience coming back. We’ve really been bonding and just working together a lot.”
Even with the starting core’s experience, there will be others working to get into the regular rotation, including several who have been around the program for multiple seasons, without an opportunity to truly play — until now.
“Some of the first-string spots might be pretty sure right now, but there are a lot of guys battling to get on the bus,” Koehling said. “That competition is really good and some of these guys are guys that have never been on the travel squad before, been here three, four years and they’re going to get their chance possibly.”
Among the faces likely to enter the fray to get on the two-deep are Miles Wade, a redshirt sophomore who moved across the way from the defensive line. Marlon McKeithen, Denton Sanchez and newcomer Aaron Clark.
Tyler Banta and Xavier Cason also saw time the field in 2018 and will likely do so again this year.
“Some of these guys are playing really well right now, but competition — that brings greatness and they’re going to have to keep competing against each other day-in and day-out if they want a spot ... come our first away game,” Koehling said.
In the meantime, the line will look to keep Dalton Cowan, Braden Gleason and Patrick Briningstool upright as they practice for the opportunity to be the Hornets’ starter in 2019.
And with as much attention as head coach Garin Higgins is giving his quarterbacks and offensive tool players right now, he had rave reviews for the offensive line.
“I’m pleased with how our offensive line is practicing right now,” he said. “The reason I say that is because I’ve not gotten upset with them yet. I figure if I haven’t gotten upset with them yet, they’re doing a really good job. I think they’re consistent right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.