Annika Douglas and Leap of Faith Martial Arts for raising more than $2,000 for Shiloh Home of Hope for Women during Saturday’s kick-a-thon event. This was a really neat way to bring in some funds for local organization and we applaud your initiative.
The winners of a Lego building contest sponsored by Flinthills Mall and Kiss 103.1 FM — Kailen Ludes (10 and under contest), Daylen Dillinger and Reece Johnson (11 - 18 category contest); and Zoey Baragary who worked with her father to take the 18 and over crown contest.
The Olpe girls basketball team for winning the Lyon County League Championship, Saturday, in the girls division. And hats off to the Lebo Wolves for taking the crown for the boys division for the first time since 2012. It was a hard fought tournament during a strange time for everyone and you all did an incredible job.
And Ted Vannocker and the other organizers of the Lyon County League Basketball Tournament for putting on the 100th annual event as safely as possible.
Chase Harrison of Madison High School for scoring his 1,000th career point last week during the opening game on the Lyon County League Tournament.
Steve Sauder for his 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award recognition by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Danny Giefer for winning 2020 Business of the Year for Mr. G’s Carwashes. You are both examples of what makes our community great!
