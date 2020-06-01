David John Oliva Jun 1, 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David John Oliva of Emporia died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. He was 45.He worked at Simmons. Services will be held later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David John Oliva Funeral Arrangement Emporia Charter Stormont Vail Hospital Service × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Celebrating Seniors! A special dedication to graduates. READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Healthy Living Keeping yourself healthy for the endurance life. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer EHS teacher arrested on sexual relations chargesCharges pending after two-vehicle accident in east EmporiaEPD releases suspect information, charges after weekend pursuitThe Gym bar issued citation for violating county health orderMoore says farewell to Dillons after 44 yearsFormer Emporia High teacher arrested, charged with 8 counts of sexual crimes against six studentsFamily seeks help as father slowly recovers from novel coronavirusMadison man arrested after brief manhunt near Olpe ThursdaySheriff's Office releases information on Thursday night injury accident4th fatality recorded in Lyon county Friday Images Videos CommentedThe Bigger the Bubble the Louder the POP (24)Trump: Kansas governor doing 'fantastic job' on coronavirus (16)Inmate death reported at Lyon County Detention Center (15)One arrested after high-speed chase through Emporia ends in Franklin County (15)Lyon County reports second COVID-19 death, increased recoveries (11)Kansas governor slows reopening; limits to go into late June (11)Gov. Kelly to visit White House Wednesday (10)Overturned semi backs up traffic on US Hwy 50 roundabout (8)Lyon County to remain in modified phase 2 through June 8, extends disaster declaration (8)GOP tirade against Democratic leader caps Kansas session (7) WAJK
