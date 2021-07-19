According to the Brennan Center for Justice, as of June 21, 17 states have passed 28 new laws that restrict access to voting. During the 2021 session, the Kansas Legislature passed two bills that tighten voting procedures; what is the impact of those new laws in Lyon County?
The stated purpose of our Legislature is to assure that we have secure elections; however, there has been no evidence that elections in Kansas are in any way compromised by unqualified persons voting. In Lyon County our Election Officer, Tammy Vopat, has worked diligently to provide secure voting and transparency in the Lyon County Election Office.
The two new laws passed in Kansas were HB 2183 and HB 2332. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed both of these bills, but our Lyon County representatives in the Legislature voted with the majority of legislators to overturn Kelly’s vetoes.
According to the Summary of Legislation posted on the State of Kansas website,
Both HB 2332 and HB 2183 offer several measures to assure proper voting. For example, HB 2183 makes it unlawful for any person to knowingly backdate or otherwise alter a postmark or other official indication of the date of mailing of an advance mail ballot. A violation will carry the criminal penalty of a level 9 nonperson felony. Certainly, altering ballots is unlawful, but should it be a felony?
This bill removes the authority of the Secretary of State to extend the deadline for receiving advance mail ballots. Why is this change necessary? Shouldn’t the Secretary of State have the authority to extend the deadline when events would make a deadline extension a sensible decision?
Here’s a section of the bill that appears to be the most controversial: The bill creates the crime of false representation of an election official, which is defined as “knowingly engaging in any of the following by phone, mail, email, website, or other online activity or other means of communication while not holding a position as an election official: Representing oneself as an election official, engaging in conduct that gives the appearance of being an election official.”
The bill defines an “election official” to mean the Secretary of State, any employee of the Secretary, any county clerk or any employee of a county election county clerk’s office. False representation of an election official is a level 7 nonperson felony.
This section of the bill appears to have far-ranging implications and may affect my volunteer work in the community. Does this mean that I can again sit at a table at the Emporia Public Library and register people to vote, using the official forms from the Election Office?
Can I continue to assist the County Election Office by working with a team to take voting machines to care homes for residents to vote? Can I help those residents operate the voting machines?
Can I again work with faculty and students at Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College to register students to vote at the annual Block Party and other events at the beginning of the new school year?
Can I continue to work with the County Election Office to take voting machines to Emporia High School for their student elections and demonstrate how to use the voting machines?
In a conversation with our local Election Officer, I was relieved to learn that the two new bills referred to above have changed virtually nothing in the voter registration system in Lyon County.
The answers to my questions above are: Yes, I can continue to assist with voter registration. Volunteers can continue to assist Election Office staff at care homes and to register voters using the proper forms and following accepted practices.
The Lyon County Election Office has been transparent in its operation of voter registration and election administration. The new laws do provide some tighter security, but the voter registration process is not impeded, and volunteers can continue to assist with voter registration and election administration.
It is unfortunate that the legislatures in the other 16 states that have passed stricter laws are making it more difficult for people to vote when their objective should be to make voting easier for their citizens.
Since voting nationwide is monitored at the local level by dedicated people like those in Lyon County, why aren’t state legislatures passing laws to encourage voting instead of making voting more difficult, when voting is a fundamental right in our democracy?
Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
(2) comments
Many states are tightening up voting regulations in light of the fraud of the 2020 election. PA, GA, AZ being the worst offenders. For example. The AZ audit preliminary information includes: 1) 168K fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (unofficial ballots).
2) 74K mail in ballots received, that were never mailed (magically appearing ballots).
3) 11K voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and still voted.
4) All the access logs to the Dominion machines were wiped. The passcodes to the machines were the same as in 2019.
5) The election server was connected to the Internet & hacked during the election. The fraud in PA and GA was much worse. In GA they discovered 1) Over 2K felons voted for Biden 2) Over 66K minors voted for Biden 3) Over 2K voted and never registered 4) Over 4K voted after the registration date 5) Over 10K dead people voted 6) Almost 400 voted in two states 7) Almost 16K were living out of GA and voted anyway 8) Over 40K voted in the wrong county. In PA the fraud was much worse. It will all come out in 2021. Indictments & prosecutions will be forthcoming. After the voting laws are changed to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, the election in 2022 will be a blow out. The Democrats will lose the House and Senate huge and the insanity of Biden's policies will be eviscerated.
Sigh.... just because Donald Trump says something doesn't mean it's a fact... There's actually a better chance of something being wrong if a Trump is the person who said it. Doug Logan is the CEO of a computer company with zero experience in forensic audits, who spread false conspiracy theories about the election before he was hired to lead the Arizona review. Yes, Trump hired a conspiracy theorist to do a fake "forensic audit." His claims have already been debunked by AP Factcheck, lol.
1) All of that is false. The ballots were not unofficial or printed on illegal paper, and even Logan never alleged they were fraudulent. Logan pointed to ballots with the printing slightly offset between the front and back. He claimed this COULD cause votes to be counted for the wrong candidate IF ink from one side bleeds through to another. He said the alignment issues were mostly from polling-place ballots, which are printed onsite, and said about 168,000 ballots were cast that way. The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters cast ballots by mail. “We are seeing a lot of very thin paper stock being used especially on Election Day,” Logan added. The allegation harkens back to the debunked “Sharpiegate” conspiracy theory that arose in the days after the election. Election experts say bleed-through doesn’t affect the vote count because bubbles on one side of a ballot don’t align with those on the other. Ballots that can’t be read are flagged and duplicated by a bipartisan team. Arizona’s election procedures manual says only that ballots “must be printed with black ink on white paper of sufficient thickness to prevent the printing from being discernible on the reverse side the ballot.” Maricopa County uses 80 pound Votesecur paper from Rolland, which is among the papers approved by Dominion Voting Systems, which makes the county’s tabulation equipment, said Fields Moseley, a county spokesman. Logan DID NOT PROVIDE ANY EVIDENCE that alignment problems affected the vote count and said the issue needs more analysis.
2 )No, there were no magically appearing ballots. He is alleging that the number of filled-out ballots received in the mail by election officials exceeded the number of people who had asked earlier for mail-in ballots, by 74,000. But that’s not at all what happened. The claim mis-characterizes reports created for political parties to track who has voted early so they can target their get-out-the-vote efforts. One report tracks all requests that voters make for early ballots, either by mail or in person, up to 11 days before the election. The other report tracks all ballots received through the day before the election. That leaves a 10-day window during which people who vote in-person but don’t request a mail ballot would appear on one report but not the other.
3) There’s nothing untoward about voters rolls growing after Election Day. The rolls are simply updated to reflect people whose provisional ballots are added to the tally after election officials verify that they were eligible to vote. The allegation that the updated tally was the result of electoral wrongdoing first came from Logan this past week, when he told state lawmakers of “11,326 people that did not show up on the Nov. 7 version of the voter rolls, after votes were cast, but then appeared on the Dec. 4 voter rolls.” Maricopa County officials said Logan is probably referring to provisional ballots, which are cast by people who do not appear on the voter rolls or don’t have the proper identification on Election Day. They’re only counted if the voter later shows he or she was eligible to vote. To be eligible, such voters must have registered before the deadline. “These go through a rigorous verification process to make sure that the provisional ballots cast are only counted if the voter is eligible to vote in the election,” Maricopa County officials wrote on Twitter. “This happens after Election Day. Only eligible voters are added to the voter rolls.”
4&5) That flies in the face of the evidence. Maricopa County’s election server is not connected to the internet and independent auditors found no evidence the election server was hacked. Trump’s hacking allegation refers to the unauthorized download of public data from the county’s voter registration system. That system, which is connected to the internet and broadly accessible to political parties and election workers, is not linked to the election management system, the web of ballot counters, computers and servers that tallies votes. The election management system is “air gapped,” or kept disconnected from the rest of the county’s computer network and the wider internet. Two firms certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to test voting systems found Maricopa County’s machines were not connected to the internet and did not have malicious hardware or software installed.
6&7) Not so. The number of potential fraud cases is far smaller than President Joe Biden’s margin of victory in Arizona. County election officials identified 182 cases where voting problems were clear enough that they referred them to investigators for further review, according to an Associated Press investigation. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice. Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes out of 3.4 million cast. Of the four cases that have resulted in criminal charges, two involved Democratic voters and two involved Republicans.
I doubt 2022 will be a "blowout". People are sick of hearing all the misinformation and outright lies from the kool-aid Qonservatives. People will show up to vote if it means keeping Trump and his followers out of office... Remember people weren't voting for Biden, but against Trump. If Republicans can't end the cult and find a viable candidate, they better get used to sitting on the sidelines telling lies while being laughed at.
