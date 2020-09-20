The Spartans couldn’t recover from fumbles on each of their first possessions and lost big on Thursday night, falling 56-13 at Kapaun Mt. Carmel. EHS (1-2) will next travel to Highland Park in Week 4 with aims of getting back to .500 on the season. Here’s what happened elsewhere across the local high school football scene this weekend:
Madison 53, Southern Coffey County 6
Alex McMillian’s Bulldogs rode a 37-point first quarter to their third victory of the season Friday night.
Madison (3-0) relied on a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Casey Helm and running back Ryan Wolgram leading the way. Helm, a junior, completed four passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, following a Week 2 showing in which the Bulldogs moved away from the passing game. Senior Hunter Engle continued to be Helm's primary target, hauling in two passes for 103 yards and both touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Wolgram was too much for Southern Coffey, rushing for three touchdowns and leading Madison’s running backs with 40 yards.
A week after holding a talented Hartford offense scoreless, the Bulldogs’ defense showed up again in Week 3 and smothered the Titans. Madison limited Southern Coffey to just 26 yards of total offense in the game, stifling the Titans’ running game for -10 yards on the ground and just 36 passing yards as defensive end Braden Foltz recorded a team-high five tackles. Southern Coffey’s lone score came in the game’s closing minutes when Brayton Lind connected with Mitchyl Walters for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Madison train just kept rolling in Week 3 and the Bulldogs will be riding high headed into their Week 4 contest when they host Udall on Sept. 25.
Lebo 52, Waverly 6
The Wolves committed to the passing game on the road at Waverly and took home another assured victory to stay undefeated on the season.
In previous weeks, Lebo (3-0) has leaned on its running backs to blow past opponents, but against Waverly, it was senior quarterback Devan McEwen who stole the show. McEwen completed 80% of his passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns in the win, linking up with Kyle Reese for three touchdowns and Luke Davies and Jerome Ferguson for scores of their own. The quarterback’s 59 rushing yards led the Wolves on the ground with McEwen adding to his robust stat line with a 43-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, it was Reese, Davies and senior captain Caleb Fehr who clamped down on the Bulldogs, limiting Waverly to 165 yards of total offense and a second-quarter touchdown. Reese led the Wolves with 7.5 tackles on the evening.
Lebo’s dominance continued in Week 3 and the Wolves will seek to keep it going when they host Hartford on Sept. 25.
Burlingame 54, Hartford 6
After suffering a hefty defeat in Week 2, the Jaguars were once again throttled Friday, this time at hands of Burlingame.
While Hartford (1-2) was unable to keep its opponent under 50 points for a second-straight week, the struggles continued for a Jaguars offense that scored 64 points against Marantha in Week 1. Aside from the touchdown connection between quarterback Ali Smith and his top receiver, Tanner Highley, Hartford was unsuccessful moving the ball and has now scored just six points in each of its last two games.
The road doesn’t get much easier for the Jaguars, who travel to undefeated Lebo in Week 4, but head coach Colton Barrett will hope playmakers such as Smith, Highley and running Shayden Sull can return to form and provide a spark for Hartford’s ailing offense.
Olpe 13, Lyndon 7
It wasn’t the sort of game Olpe fans might have been becoming accustomed to this fall, but the Eagles pulled a tight one at home against Lyndon and maintained their perfect record on the season.
Olpe (3-0) scored 61 points in both Weeks 1 and 2, but held strong in a low-scoring affair against the Tigers. With little offense to be found on either side, Eagles quarterback and defensive back Damon Redeker made the difference, running for a 16-yard score and returning a 54-yard interception for a touchdown for Olpe’s only points of the night.
Far more impressive was the Eagles’ overall defensive performance. A week removed from scoring 78 points against Pleasanton, visiting Lyndon was nowhere near as potent against Olpe, registering 193 total yards but just a lone touchdown. Ted Skalsky and Max Blauffus were crucial in limiting the Tigers’ attack, and Redeker pick-six proved to be the difference.
Olpe proved in Week 4 that it can win games in multiple way, this time flashing a suffocating defense en route to a win. It’s an ability that will serve the Eagles well as they march on this fall with aspirations of more postseason success. Olpe will travel to Uniontown on Sept. 25.
Chase County 50, Valley Falls 0
The Bulldogs rebounded from a Week 2 loss to Lebo in resounding fashion, dropping 50 points and blanking Valley Falls to earn their second win of the season.
The Chase County (2-1) offensive explosion was led by quarterback Mitch Budke, who continued his stellar campaign with a five touchdown effort to guide the Bulldogs to a win. Budke’s pair of passing touchdowns landed in the hands of receivers Trint Rogers and Blaise Holloway while the young quarterback found the end zone three times on the ground on runs of 56, 55 and four yards. Rogers added to the scoring total with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown while Brock Griffin scored on a 66-yard run as the Bulldogs slammed the door on Valley Falls.
With the win, Chase County is back on track and set to host Burden Central on Sept. 25.
Central Heights 37, Northern Heights 0
Darwin Sweetman’s young Wildcats showed their youth once again Friday night and were shutout for the second time this season at Central Heights.
After earning its first win of the season against Northeast in Week 2, Northern Heights (1-2) stumbled on the road as Central Heights' offense dominated from start to finish. Vikings quarterback Tony Detweiler burned Northern Heights on the ground and in the air early, running for an 84-yard touchdown before throwing a 65-yard touchdown to give Central Heights a 14-0 first quarter, and the Vikings never looked back.
The Wildcats’ limited success Friday night came from Colton Tiffany and Braden Heins, who each ran for 20 yards a piece. But Northern Heights’ inexperienced offensive line was once again an inhibitor and the Wildcats’ struggles to put points on the board continued. Northern Heights will continue its season on Sept. 25 at home against Lyndon.
Council Grove 14, West Franklin 6
Ethan Craige’s fourth quarter touchdown helped push the Braves past West Franklin and a second win of the season Friday night.
Council Grove (2-1) led for much of the night after Craige ran in a second-quarter touchdown from eight-yards out. He followed it up with the late score to seal it for the Braves as the senior racked up 78 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Bacon (nine tackles) and Tom Van Valkenburg (seven) helped pick up the slack on defense, helping guide a Council Grove defense that limited West Franklin to just six points despite 14 first downs.
Council Grove will travel to Concordia in Week 4.
