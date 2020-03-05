Today, Emporia State University Special Collections and Archives will present the exhibit “Over the Rainbow and Down the Street: Exploring the World of Children’s Literature.”
Children’s literature takes readers on journeys that can lead them to magical lands, faraway countries, or the streets of their own neighborhoods. Visitors can explore this wide world through a variety of books from archival and circulating collections and learn more about the process of creating a book, the awards given to outstanding authors and illustrators, and the stories and ideas found in different genres.
An opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the exhibit hall on the first floor of ESU’s William Allen White Library.
