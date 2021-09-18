It’s Small Business Week! On behalf of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, I extend hearty congratulations and thanks to every small business owner in our community, out there living the dream every single day.
The U.S. Small Business Administration hosted its virtual small business summit this week, spotlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy, honoring the perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity of the nation’s 30 million small businesses.
Owning a small business can be more complicated than it appears at first glance. If you’re considering starting your own small business venture, there are some early steps you can take to get a better feel about what it really takes to be successful. A simple first step might be to contact the Chamber at 620-342-1600 or email us at chamber@emporiakschamber.org to request information or schedule a meeting to discuss your business ideas.
What’s your motivation for opening a business? Do you perceive a need that is currently not being filled in your community? Are you motivated by the idea of being your own boss? Maybe the notion of guiding an organization according to your own personal values and principles is your motivation. And maybe you’re enticed by the idea that the sky’s the limit, income-wise.
Getting paid to do what you love can be a powerful magnet for future entrepreneurs. But a healthy dose of reality is also important. Are you adequately funded? Have you researched the regulations in your community regarding your proposed business? Are you willing to spend the time and energy necessary to get your business off the ground? Is your personality the type that can handle stress and accept financial risk?
After careful reflection, if you’re still nodding your head yes, the next step is to consult with some experts. We are extremely fortunate here in Emporia to have the Kansas Small Business Development Center on the Emporia State University campus. Director Lisa Brumbaugh has a wealth of resources to help budding entrepreneurs work through the analysis and planning critical to business start-up — and these services are free of charge. She can get you started on building a business plan, show you various financial and funding options, walk you through license and permit applications, help you properly register your business and acquire federal and state tax identification numbers. The legal structure you choose for your business will impact your registration requirements, as well as what you pay in taxes and your own personal liability. It would be our great pleasure to introduce you to this fantastic resource.
Here at the Chamber, we are always happy to work with people interested in starting new businesses. Our mission is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, and we value building and enhancing relationships and public/private partnerships. We would love the opportunity to work with you on the best ways to proceed as you explore your entrepreneurial path. So take the initiative and contact us now to open the door to your future.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
