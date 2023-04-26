SOS recently announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors.
SOS announced Wednesday that it has welcomed Alec Ford, Diana K. Moore, Nyk Robertson, and Tagan Trahoon to the organization’s Board of Directors.
"These new board members join Chris Ambrose – Civil Rights Contact, Jerry Cook, Tyler Curtis – Vice Chair, Kaila Mock - Secretary, Nicole Mock - Treasurer, Mari Peck, Rochelle Rowley, and Ana Vallecillos on the SOS board," SOS said in a written release. "Alec Ford is an investigator for the Emporia Police Department. Diana K. Moore is a registered nurse and WIC coordinator at CareArc and has experience as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). Nyk Robertson is the Senior Diversity Officer at Emporia State University and has also been serving as a member of SOS’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee. Tagan Trahoon is Deputy News Director for KVOE and has been an SOS Ambassador for SOS Strong on multiple occasions. Members of the SOS Board of Directors serve a three-year term on the board and provide oversight for the organization’s financial and organizational considerations."
SOS serves Lyon, Osage, Chase, Coffey, and Morris counties, providing advocacy and services for those who have experienced sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. Individuals who have experienced any of these can reach out to SOS 24 hours a day at 1-800-825-1295 or by texting SOSKS to 847411.
