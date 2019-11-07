A Lyon County Sheriff’s Office employee received national recognition Thursday for excellence in overseeing the county’s approximately 200 active registered offenders.
OffenderWatch recognized Amy Jackson for excelling in meeting the sex offender registry objectives. Members of the SOR team ensure complete, accurate and comprehensive offender records; track offenders moving in and out of the city; and promote inter-agency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office uses the management software tool OffenderWatch to keep track of registered sex, violent and drug offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and proactively improve public safety.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies.
Jackson accepted the award during a ceremony at the Kansas Sheriff’s Association Conference Tuesday in Mulvane.
It is the mission of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office to work with the citizens of Lyon County to preserve life, maintain human rights, protect property and promote individual responsibility and community commitment.
Sheriff Jeff Cope appreciates the hard work his staff conducts on a daily basis and the professionalism with which they handle difficult situations.
“The sex offender registry department is a priority in Lyon County, and that has allowed Sheriff Cope and the entire department to go above and beyond what is required in statute," OffenderWatch President Mike Cormaci said. "Sheriff Cope and the staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in their jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves."
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for managing, tracking and verifying about 200 registered offenders in the jurisdiction. In an effort to keep the citizens of Lyon County better informed, the office takes on the responsibility for notifying the public of registered offenders.
