When walking into Altered Reflections, John Decker’s show at Trox Gallery and Gifts, one is immediately struck by the craft and research involved in creating his works.
A collection of 26 illuminated letters reference centuries of medieval and renaissance manuscripts, such as "The Book of Kells." The rich intensity of Decker’s inks and gouache are further enhanced with the gleam of gold — one can picture the artist in monastic solitude, meditatively and painstakingly applying gold leaf. In H with Knight Fighting a Snail, the artist references a comic scene often found in medieval marginalia; another standout is the jewel-toned 9th Century Inspired R v2, shining on historically accurate vellum.
The blending of intricacy and devotion in Decker’s works complements the wry humor of the animalian grotesqueries found in his hand-colored intaglio prints. Halos encircle distorted lambs, swine, and other figures, creating their own strange iconography. Decker’s artist statement clarifies that these figures are not meant as irreverence, but as a way of working through his own personal religious history and present questionings. Decker’s graphic design background gives a pleasing sense of balance to his works. His precision, evident in all his pieces, is most striking in the entwined curves of his graphite Crucifix and in the vividly illumined Voices in my Head – Self Portrait as a Goat. Altered Reflections’ mixture of historical devotion and wry humor is perhaps best exemplified In Madonna Slaying a Chirostenotes. Decker has crafted an elaborate wooden altarpiece, in which the face of the Madonna smiles beatifically from behind knots of wood as she skewers a dinosaur in the manner of the dragon-slaying St. George.
Altered Reflections is a love letter to centuries of design tradition combined with John Decker’s own satirical twists and asides. For those interested in a modern, pensive continuation of the rich lineage of medieval illumination, Altered Reflections is a must-see.
Altered Reflections by John Decker ends on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
Trox Gallery and Gifts is open to the public from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, and entry to the gallery is free.
