One of three men Emporia Police say are connected with a combined shooting and robbery incident that occurred last fall was convicted on two of the three counts he was charged with Tuesday evening in Lyon County District Court.
Lance Sutton, 24, was found guilty on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary after nearly 11 hours of jury deliberations. He was found not guilty on another separate count of aggravated burglary.
Sutton was arrested for an Oct. 28, 2020 shooting at Linn Avenue and Whildin Street and robbery case at 9 S. Rural St. that resulted in charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
The shooting victim at the Rural Street residence survived the incident.
Sutton will return for sentencing Aug. 27.
Co-defendant Kenneth Hopkins, 21, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery in May and is scheduled for sentencing July 7.
A third suspect, 24-year-old Marcos Diaz, remains at large.
