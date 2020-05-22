Willie Pearl “Iceberg” Meier, 86, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born April 15, 1934 in Kansas City, Kansas the daughter of Lee J. and Charlotte T. Francis Clevenger. Willie attended Wyandotte High School where she graduated with the Class of 1952.
While waitressing at a local Truck Stop Willie met the love of her life Bruce Meier. They were joined in marriage on January 10, 1968 in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved to Greeley, Kansas in 1973 where Willie spent her time as a homemaker. Willie and Bruce later lived in Garnett and then Burlington where they owned and operated the local Kerr McGee Station. They later lived in Gridley before spending five years in South Dakota. After five years Willie and Bruce moved back to Waverly before making their home in Hartford in 1987.
After settling in Hartford, Willie worked as a CNA and CMA at Sunset Manor in Waverly and later for Hartford Manor. She also began a 30 year labor of love as a member of the Guardianship Program. Willie and Bruce also owned and operated their own semi truck.
Willie possessed a love for life and always took time to share that experience with those around her. She found great satisfaction making and delivering her homemade afghans to the veterans at the Topeka VA Hospital during the holidays.
Willie will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Debbie Black and her husband Roy of Hartford, Stephanie Bess of Hartford, and Darlynn Willis and her significant other Gary Masten of Hartford; two sons, Kevin Lee Meier and his wife Gaile of Boise, Idaho and Charlie Meier and his wife Galyn of New Strawn; a brother, David Clevenger and his wife Hiroko of Spokane, Washington; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lorra Meier in Anchorage, Alaska; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce “Old Blue” in 1999. She was also preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Marshall and a brother, Jack Clevenger.
Willie’s wishes were to be cremated and inurned next to her husband in the Hartford Cemetery. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. The family would appreciate memorial contributions being made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
