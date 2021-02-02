On Friday, Feb. 5, Lyon County Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. We have received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
We have heard the public’s concerns about scheduling an appointment to be vaccinated, and we are committed to finding the most equitable way for all our residents to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lyon County Public Health is creating a waiting list for persons 65 and older. Instead of our first-come, first-serve self-scheduling process, this vulnerable population can now be put on a waiting list. If you would like to be put on the waiting list, please call our COVID-19 Hotline at 620-208-3741.
Lyon County Public Health will prioritize this list and contact people to schedule an appointment. Once someone is on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine, they will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, and the expected length of the waiting list, it might be some time before everyone on the list is scheduled to be vaccinated. If someone is on the list, they will be contacted and there is no need to call to check on their status.
Currently, only those 65 and older and those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1 will be put on the waiting list.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
