Pancakes were flipping and sausages were sizzling as the Kiwanis Club of Emporia kept carloads of hungry people satisfied during the club's 72nd annual pancake feed fundraiser at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Saturday morning.
Usually held inside the Anderson Building, the club regrouped amid the ongoing novel coronavirus. The fundraiser was reorganized into a drive-thru event, with safety and convenience in mind. Cars entered from the north side of the Lyon County Fairgrounds, stopped to give their order and pay at a station, and then proceeded to the 4-H building to pick-up their order. By mid-morning there had been a steady stream of cars.
On the west side of the fairgrounds, members of the Emporia National Guard were going through a new military obstacle exercise. The Kiwanians provided a big breakfast for them after the exercises were completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.