Topeka-based Century Business Technologies, Inc. (Century) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the managed services, data networking and computer repair assets of Seamless Data Systems (Seamless).
Century will continue operations from 710 Industrial Road in Emporia. All current Seamless Data staff will remain and all services currently in place will continue.
“We are excited about this transition and the opportunities it offers to our customers, our staff and our community,” said Jim Belford, President and founder of Seamless.
“Century Business Technologies has passionately provided and managed the business technology needs of Kansas businesses for almost 40 years. We feel honored that Jim trusts us, and I am committed to continuing his tradition of excellence to Emporia and surrounding business markets," added Dawna McCabe, President and CEO of Century. "To our customers: Thank you for allowing us to partner with you as your business technology provider. We value your business and are confident that Century will continue to provide and surpass the service and support you have come to expect.”
